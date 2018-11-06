‘Attack on Titan’ Season 1 Part 1 Can Be Yours For Free Right Now

Attack on Titan fans may be eagerly awaiting for the third season of the series’ return next year, but if you are curious as to where it all began now there’s a new, free option to do so.

Vudu is currently having a sale for many of its anime collections, and this includes Attack on Titan Season 1 Part 1, which is available completely for free for a limited time. You can check out more at the link here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Season 1 Part 1 of the series includes the first 13 episodes of Attack on Titan, which brings the series from its premiere to the first notable battle Eren and the others have against the Titans as they try to reclaim the Trost District and plug up the wall. The series’ first three seasons are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Funimation, but this is a great way to experience the series without a subscription.

If you are interested in more free Attack on Titan, you can currently read the original one-shot the series was based on. Hajime Isayama first pitched his one-shot, Humanity vs. Giants, to Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine but was rejected. Now Kodansha recently released the original work online, and you can find out more at the link here.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block. The film has also been confirmed for a live-action adaptation produced by Warner Bros. and directed by IT director Andy Muschietti.

Fans are currently waiting for the third season of the series to continue next year. It’s been a tough wait especially given the major cliffhanger and odd teaser the season’s final episode left the series on.