‘Attack on Titan’ Season 3 Confirms Broadcast Details

If you had any doubts about the impending return of Attack on Titan, you can wash them away now. A new report about the anime’s third season confirming its broadcast schedule just dropped. So, it looks like the show will actually make its return this July.

Fingers crossed fans don’t get blindsided with a sudden hiatus!

Over in Japan, NHK announced its broadcast details for Attack on Titan. The network will air season three weekly once it drops in July 2018. NHK would not give a definite date for the show’s return, but fans are interested to see how the network swap goes and if it will affect any of Attack on Titan‘s censorship.

Attack on Titan S3 TV anime will broadcast on station NHK starting in July 2018 https://t.co/c8XXpMccz7#shingeki pic.twitter.com/d0Eu3J62wV — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) January 24, 2018

After all, what is the anime without some bloody Titan deaths?

Fans learned Attack on Titan would be returning in 2018 with its third season, but plenty were skeptical about the report at first. Season two took a very long time to debut as a slew of hiatuses pushed back the anime’s release. The project was announced back in 2013, but Attack on Titan did not share season two until April 2017. Some fans expected Studio Wit to schedulate that kind of gap for season three, but it looks like 2018 will really see its release. After all, if NHK is making room for the show on its schedule, you know its release has got to be legit.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

