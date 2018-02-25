‘Attack on Titan’ Is Going To Be More Messed Up Than You Realized

Fans are already having a tough time waiting for season 3 of Attack on Titan, and if the anime series properly adapts the next few chapters in the manga, it’ll end up a much gorier, darker affair than fans could ever imagine.

If the series is truly going to adapt the Uprising arc of the manga, the series is going to feature a ton more brutality.

As teased by the first key visual for the series, season 3 is set to adapt the Uprising arc. In this arc, the violence shifts from humans vs. titans to humans vs. other humans. There’s even a deadlier form of the manuever gear, that’s made primarily to deal with other humans, that is revealed during this arc that ups the ante of the violence.

With human murder, torture, and even some specific violent moments happening to key characters, anime fans might not be completely ready for what’s to come.

Attack on Titan has also revealed the cast and crew for the upcoming season of the series as well which includes many returning characters as well as some new faces. The director, who worked on Attack on Titan‘s first two seasons, told fans earlier this year they had a lot to look forward to with season three.

“We really enjoyed making the anime and felt it turned out well in the end. Although the anime takes a break here, we’re still working on it. We will put our best efforts into making season 3,” Araki told fans during an in-studio interview.

“Will the person wearing glasses at the end of season 2 play a part in season 3? Will everyone be able to survive? Will somebody die? It’s hard to know. Look forward to the next season. We’re still having fun making Attack on Titan.”

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

The series was adapted into an anime from Wit Studio and Production I.G. with a third season premiering later this year. 68 million copies of the manga have been sold as of 2017, and has been met with major critical and commercial success worldwide. Volume 24 of Attack on Titan released December 8 in Japan, with a Western released planned next year. The trailer for the volume highlights key moments covering the “Marley” arc.