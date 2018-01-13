‘Attack on Titan’ Season 3 Reveals Second Key Visual

Attack on Titan‘s third season is definitely one of the most anticipated returns of the year, and the wait has just been made harder thanks to an official new look at what the third season will be tackling.

If this key visual is anything to go by, the third season is going to be quite the heavy hitter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The second key visual for the series shows an angry Levi Ackerman facing off against a mysterious man who has yet to be revealed in the anime proper. Major spoilers follow!

Fans of the Attack on Titan manga will definitely recognize the second person as Kenny Ackerman. A former member of the Police Brigade’s Anti-Personnel Control Squad, he plays a major role in the next arc of the series as Levi’s uncle who comes face to face with the series’ characters toting a different kind of maneuver gear meant for taking out individuals rather than the large Titans.

If Kenny is being teased for the next season of the series, then the series is about to head into a more intense territory than fans of the anime would ever expect.

The series has also revealed the cast and crew for the upcoming season as well which includes many returning characters as well as some new faces. The director, who worked on Attack on Titan‘s first two seasons, told fans earlier this year they had a lot to look forward to with season three.

“We really enjoyed making the anime and felt it turned out well in the end. Although the anime takes a break here, we’re still working on it. We will put our best efforts into making season 3,” Araki told fans during an in-studio interview.

“Will the person wearing glasses at the end of season 2 play a part in season 3? Will everyone be able to survive? Will somebody die? It’s hard to know. Look forward to the next season. We’re still having fun making Attack on Titan.”

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.