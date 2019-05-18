Attack on Titan Sees Bertholdt Jump into Action

The second half of Attack on Titan‘s third season is well underway, and the series has dove completely into the kinds of Titan action that drew fans back into the series in the first place. And with the return of this action also comes a return of those who transform into them as Eren and the others have been fighting against Reiner and Bertholdt once more. But something’s different about Bertholdt this time.

When fans last saw Bertholdt, he was distressed and crying over the fact that he “had” to kill the people who he once saw as allies. But in the latest episode of the series, he has completely committed to killing Eren and the others for Reiner’s sake.

⚠#AttackOnTitan Season 3 Part.2 (ep. 03)⚠ ‘I feel like, no matter how this all plays out, I can accept whatever happens. That’s right, nobody’s in the wrong. There’s nothing we could do. Because this world… is just… that cruel.’#光臨 #Descent pic.twitter.com/oQXPqGSjP4 — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) May 12, 2019

When Reiner’s Armored Titan form is seemingly defeated by Eren and the Survey Corps’ new weapon, Bertholdt is literally thrown into the action as the Beast Titan launches him in a barrel toward Shiganshina. But rather than transforming into the Colossal Titan in mid-air as the Survey Corps expected, he instead fights in his human form for a moment. After protecting Reiner’s body, he goes off to fight Armin and the others.

After a distinct clash with Mikasa, in which Bertholdt lands a powerful kick on her, it’s clear that Bertholdt is more determined than ever before. Armin asks whether or not Betholdt is killing them because they are “spawns of the devil,” Bertholdt says this isn’t the case. Regardless of whatever ties they have, Bertholdt is still determined to kill them either way.

This is proven much later when he uses his Colossal Titan power more strategically, and even seemingly takes out Hange. This makes it clear that this confrontation will not go as the others before. Everyone involved intends this to be the final battle.

