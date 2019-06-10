Attack on Titan Preview Teases A Whole New World in SPOILER’S Origin Story

Attack on Titan season 3 part 2’s latest episode was titled “The Basement”, in reference to one of the biggest mysteries that’s been running through the series: What Eren Yeager’s father, Grisha, kept in his secret basement chamber. As it turns out, the prize the Scout Regiment comes up with are a trio of books – journals that Grisha Yeager kept, which seem to reveal an even bigger mystery than any of the scouts could’ve imagined.

As the preview for Attack on Titan episode 57 indicates, we’re about to get a vision of a whole new world. Check out your first look at the next episode of Attack on Titan season 3, “That Day”:

Attack on Titan Episode 57 Preview pic.twitter.com/Mu8Hbgzuu6 — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) June 10, 2019

The post-credit scene for “The Basement” episode has already given us a taste of Grisha Yeager’s past – and one major, game-changing, confirmation about it: the history of humanity as we (and the principal characters in the Survey Corps) know it, is a lie. Those living inside The Walls have always believed themselves to be last of humanity, but in Grisha’s words:

“I come from a place outside the walls, where humanity lives in elegance. Humanity has not perished.”

Those two sentences have now changed the face of Attack on Titan forever. Grisha Yeager’s journals have revealed that there is entire world outside of The Walls, one that is evidently far more advanced the civilization of humanity inside the Walls. This is revealed in several key ways – the first being a piece of technology on one of the journals’ covers, which even Hange has never seen before: a photograph. However, the biggest indicator of just how different and advanced Grisha Yeager’s home is, is the fact that we see a blimp/airship flying in the sky in the flashback to Grisha’s childhood memory, as he and his sister chase after the flying vehicle in awe. It’s also made clear that class and economy are all a part of this mysterious society, as Grisha’s sister comments that only the wealthy elite are allowed to fly in the airships.

Attack on Titan season 3 has been steadily building the mystery of humanity’s past – and why it definitely isn’t all that it initially seems. Season 3 Part 1 first revealed the plot of the Reiss Royal family to control humanity inside the Walls with the memory-erasing power of the Founding Titan, leading to Erwin’s determination to prove his father’s long-standing theories true. The battle for Wall Maria in season 3 part 2 cost Erwin his life, but in death he’s been vindicated: his father’s speculation about the world outside the Walls was right, and now we’ll discover just what that bigger world is, and how it will redefine existence for Eren, Armin, Mikasa, and the rest of the Survey Corps leaders.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017.