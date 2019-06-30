Attack on Titan Asks Fans to Carefully Watch the Credits of its Season 3 Finale

Attack on Titan happens to be the series that keeps on giving. With its manga moving close to its finale, the anime is catching up right about now with its third season. However, the anime will bring its latest season to an end today, but not all hope is lost for the show.

After all, the staff behind Attack on Titan is telling fans to pay close attention to the finale’s credits.

Recently, one of the staff members at WIT Studio took to Twitter to tease fans. It was there they suggested this finale would plant something special for fans in the credits.

“It’s the final story that I made with the all of the legendary staff! By all means, please pay attention to the credits. Dedicate your heart! Thank you for 59 episodes,” their message read.

Of course, this tease has got fans feeling all sorts of curious. After all, it is not uncommon for TV series and films to tease their franchise’s next steps with post-credits surprises or even mid-credits easter eggs. Attack on Titan has done this before itself, so fans are wondering what might come later this afternoon.

After all, season three has been a pivotal one for the anime as a whole. Fans were recently let in on the big secret dwelling deep within the basement of Eren’s old home. Having learned about Grisha Jaeger’s past, the Survey Corps have come upon startling news; Humanity is far bigger than anyone on Paradis ever knew, and it seems the nation has got an enemy it never knew of. Now, it won’t take long for the military to plan an attack against Marley, and fans are hoping this credits teaser will address that future in some way.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.