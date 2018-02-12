Did ‘Attack on Titan’ Season 3 Hint At Its Short Order?

If there is one thing fans of Attack on Titan need to know, it is how long its next season will be. When the anime debuted, it did so with a two cour outing, so audiences were bummed when season two stepped out with a single cour. However, fans think the anime just teased a one cour repeat for season three in a new interview.

Recently, Animage released its March 2018 issue, and it featured an interview with animation producer Nakatake Tetsuya. The artist dropped new details about Attack on Titan season three, and one comment has fans fearing the worst for its episode count.

According to translated summaries of the interview, Tetsuya nodded to all the secrets surrounding Krista’s true identity as Historia. The producer stressed most of season three will focus on “humans” as most of its battles will be “human vs human.”

The tidbit about the human-centric conflicts has fans thinking Attack on Titan‘s new season will be a single cour. After all, the anime is set to adapt the manga’s ‘Uprising’ arc with its new season. The story is a very political one that features little Titan-on-Titan drama and way more government upheaval. Characters like Levi and Kenny do clash, but most of the arc is concerned with mental warfare.

Fans had hoped season three would be two if not three cours long to cover Attack on Titan‘s following arc. The ‘Return to Shiganshina’ saga is one of the manga’s most beloved and action-packed stints so far. It features a critical battle between Paradis and Marley’s Titan squad, but Tetsuya’s interview makes it sound like season four will house the long-awaited arc.

Of course, Wit Studio has not revealed an official episode count for season three, so fans still have hope it may get a longer order. Should the anime really plans to just hit the ‘Uprising’ arc with its next release, then it will be hard-pressed to stretch the season out for 20+ episodes. And, if that were the case, then fans probably don’t want the politics-centric season to go on that long.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

