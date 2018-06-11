‘Attack on Titan’ Director Says Season 3 Feels Like A New Series

Are you ready for Attack on Titan‘s imminent return? Next month, the franchise is set to make a comeback when its third season goes live. Fans are eagerly awaiting what the show has in store, and one director says audiences may have trouble recognizing the series.

No, really — Araki Tetsuro says season three feels like a totally different series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, the Attack on Titan director sat down to chat with Animage. The creator did the interview with co-director Koizuka Masashi, and it was there Tetsuro teased how much different season three is.

According to translations by SNK News, the new season will differ in structure and actual animation.

“Whether it is structural composition or animation, season 3 differs from the previous 2 quite a lot – it almost feels like an entirely new series,” the site’s summary reads.

“Whether it is Eren, Levi, or other characters, the production now focuses on their innermost attributes, and it will be quite clear that up to now, we’ve only understood them on a surface level. Even just looking at a key animation draft, it’s apparent that this is not a direct extension of the previous seasons.”

So, there you have it. If you think you already know guys like Eren or Levi, you need to think again. Attack on Titan is about to change the way the soldiers are viewed. The lines separating characters from good and evil are about go get real blurred, and fans will be the ones tasked with deciding whether their favorites are in the right or in the wrong.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Are you ready for Attack on Titan to make this big shift? Do you think season three will live up to the hype? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!