‘Attack on Titan’ Reveals First Season 3B Trailer

Attack on Titan‘s third season was one of the biggest anime releases of 2018, but it had to go on hiatus for a while before it could wrap things up. Cue 2019, and now Attack on Titan is set to dominate once more with the second half of Season 3.

Revealed during as special Attack on Titan event in Japan (as spotted by @AoTWiki on Twitter), the series revealed the first intense trailer for Season 3B coming this Spring.

Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 Trailer pic.twitter.com/TLolH2Ev9O — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) February 2, 2019

The second half of Attack on Titan‘s third season is officially slated for a big premiere this April, and fans are in for quite an intense experience if this first look at the rest of the season is anything to go by. The first half of the third season came to an end as the Survey Corps and the military prepared to retake Wall Maria and headed to the Shiganshina District.

Now that Eren has acquired a more stable hardening Titan power, this is humanity’s chance to fight back and get back an important part of their territory. But it’s not going to be so easy as fans found at the end of the third season part one that Reiner and Bertholdt are there waiting to intercept them. This first trailer for Season 3B teases the first taste of this major battle against the two, and it’s going to much harder to watch for the series to return now.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

If you are curious about how the series may end, however, series creator Hajime Isayama recently revealed the final page of the manga, meaning that not only is the endgame of the series nearing than ever there’s a concrete ending in mind.

