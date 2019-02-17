‘Attack on Titan’ Season 3B Episode Order Revealed

Attack on Titan is ready to move into its third season once again, and it seems the comeback will last as long as many expected. An episode order for the series has been found, and Attack on Titan season three did not disappoint.

Recently, the official site for Attack on Titan updated, and it was there fans heard about season 3B. It turns out the installment will run for 10 episodes to bring the full season a total of 22 new episodes.

For fans, this report may be a bit confusing. Previous details suggested Attack on Titan season 3 would be 24 episodes in full, but Wit Studios may release recap episodes to bring the season total up to snuff.

If you want to plan for the new episodes accordingly, the team behind Attack on Titan has you covered. The anime has released premiere dates for season 3B, and you can check them out below:

April 28

May 5

May 12

May 19

May 26

June 2

June 9

June 16

June 23

June 30

The anime will return on April 28 in time to make the Spring 2019 cour. Last year, Attack on Titan aired its latest episodes up until October when it went on a midseason hiatus. Work has been ongoing on season 3 since then as voice actors, composers, and script writers have teased fans about their progress on social media. So, it won’t be too long before the Survey Scouts reintroduced themselves to fans.

