Attack on Titan Preview Teases Big Armored Titan Battle

Attack on Titan‘s third season has finally come back after spending the last few months on hiatus, and fans are anxious to see the series’ return to the humans vs. Titan action after the first half of Season 3 shifted the focus to more human drama. As teased by the series’ big return episode, the action will finally kick into gear as fans would hope as the fight has officially begun against the enemy Beast and Armored Titans.

Reiner showed off ingenuity toward the end of Episode 50, and the preview for the next episode pushes him to the limit as he gets into a full on Titan battle with Eren.

Episode 51 of the series is titled “Thunder Spears” and the preview shows a little of what happened after the Titans revealed themselves at the end of Episode 50. As the military jumps into action, the preview itself teases that the once friends will put their past behind them as Eren delivers a decisive blow to Reiner’s Armored Titan face.

Given how hard it was to damage the Armored Titan in its initial appearances, this shows more of how much stronger Eren has gotten in his Titan form. He’s spent the majority of Season 3 strengthening his Titan abilities, and now fans will get to see just how much he’s improved with them. The more interesting addition to the series will be the titular “Thunder Spears,” which provide a new way to deal with the Titans. But that will be unfolding as the battle to retake Wall Maria continues.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

