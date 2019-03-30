‘Attack on Titan’ Shares Season 3 Part 2 Production Update

The return of Attack on Titan‘s third season is one of the most anticipated releases of the Spring 2019 anime season, and fans can’t wait to return to all of the massive Titan action teased by the first trailer for the season’s big comeback. As it gears up for its premiere in later April, the series’ production has been coming together and fans recently got a new update on how it was all shaking up.

Series composer Hiroyuki Sawano has been pretty public with updates about his work on the series throughout the last few weeks, and his latest update confirms that he recently did a final look over for the season’s new soundtrack.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Confirming that he has performed the final sets of checks for the Season 3 Part 2’s soundtrack, he further teases that he can’t wait for fans to see the details from it later. Season 3 Part 2 of the anime series is currently on track to premiere April 28 in Japan, and Sawano had previously teased fans about when he began putting together the new soundtrack and had been assembling new artists for it.

Fans can’t wait for the series to return, and the title for its return episode is “The Town Where Everything Began.” This shares a name with a pretty monumental chapter in the original manga where Eren and the rest of the military begin their fierce battle with Reiner and the Titans in order to retake Wall Maria. This was further shown off by the first poster for the second half of Season 3 as well.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!