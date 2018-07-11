‘Attack On Titan’ Ups Its Body Count With Season 3 Premiere

Attack on Titan knows how to kill characters, and the show hasn’t lost its touch. This month, the full debut of the anime’s third season will go live, but its world premiere hit select theaters not long ago. And, if you caught one of its screenings, then you know Attack on Titan killed some good ones.

WARNING: Major spoilers for the Attack on Titan season three premiere below!

Yes, Attack on Titan is back to its usual tricks, and that includes a good amount of bloodshed. Not only did the season three premiere reveal a familiar clergyman had been murdered under suspicious circumstances, but a slew of Hange’s soldiers were killed in battle.

However, the gang were not taken out by Titans. No, they were taken out by something far more sinister.

As the premiere came to an end, fans met up with Captain Levi as the older man kept watch over Eren and Historia. He was joined by members of Hange’s squad including Nifa. However, he would be the only soldier to make it out alive when Kenny the Ripper appears.

The gun-toting villain shows up to take out Levi, and the encounter leaves Nifa and her comrades dead. The captain manages to avoid being shot, but Nifa is hit point-blank in the head. Her body is seen sprawled across a rooftop, and her comrade is shot by one of Kenny’s followers. His body is thrown off a building and lands before a little girl who screams at the sight of his exploded skull. So, as you can tell, the premiere’s final moments ended on a real bloody note.

Attack on Titan is officially scheduled to premiere its third season on July 22 on NHK in Japan. During its panel at Anime Expo 2018, the series confirmed that the simuldub will begin in August along with further confirmation of its upcoming simulcast on Crunchyroll.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Were you sad to see this soldiers go?