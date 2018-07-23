Fans React to ‘Attack on Titan’s Big Season 3 Premiere

The third season of Attack on Titan is one of the biggest releases of the Summer for anime fans, and now that it has officially premiered fans are loving the way the new season has kicked off with a bang.

Along with reintroducing the world, and then flipping it upside down by the end of the episode, the Season 3 premiere provided some major moments fans clung to.

Fans are loving everything from seeing their favorite characters like Levi and Mikasa again, the fact that the series is back in general, and some are even loving that the third season is giving them another reason to go back and binge through the first two seasons of the series.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Attack on Titan‘s big Season 3 premiere, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Attack on Levi

I’m so glad attack on Levi ….i mean on titan is finally back #AttackOnTitan pic.twitter.com/C8jfhUVjae — Abdullah? (@rivaille_13) July 22, 2018

It’s Been a Minute

Attack on Titan season 3 came out but I basically forgot where the show left off so now I have to rewatch all the episodes to get a better grasp- pic.twitter.com/LeDN7v3um4 — dayana (@producerknj) July 23, 2018

Mikasa Appreciation

‘I Can’t Help But to Hear an Exchanging of Words’

you know whats better than hearing the words “i love you”? its crunchyroll telling me theres a new episode of attack on titan — t-rex (@rexsvns) July 23, 2018

Back and Still Amazing

Attack on Titan is back and it’s still amazing — KeBron? (@KeBronWames) July 23, 2018

KENNY

Summer Queens

New Top Dog?

My Hero Academia fans everywhere must be salty with this turn of events ?

Attack on Titan literally jumped on top and took the Crunchyroll popularity list by the throne in no time! I literally just refreshed!#shngeki pic.twitter.com/dR5XiPkUDD — Fady (@FadyChan4869xX) July 22, 2018

Attack on Titan can be found in Japanese with English subtitles alongside the series’ release in Japan on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and FunimationNOW. If you’re curious about an English dub release of the series, Funimation has confirmed the simuldub will begin in August. There will also be yet another opportunity to watch along with the English dub when it begins airing as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami block too.

The first episode of the season originally premiered during Anime Expo and a limited run in theaters to great response as well. Here’s what Comicbook.com’s Megan Peters had to say about the first episode in her review:

“If you can get through the premiere’s slow opening, Attack on Titan rewards fans with plenty of action at the end thanks to Captain Levi. Season Three has a lead-in worthy of the Survey Scouts, but its second episode has some serious responsibility to follow through on the action promised by the premiere’s ringing cliffhanger.”

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.