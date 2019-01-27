‘Attack on Titan’ Crew Opens Up About Season 3’s Successes

Attack on Titan‘s third season has been well-received considering how the second season of the series didn’t quite get as much attention from fans. Most of this is due to the major shift to human vs. human action in Season 3.

In a recent interview with Animedia (as translated by SNK News), directors Tetsuro Araki and Masashi Koizuka open up about the successful reception to the third season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When asked about the reception to the action scenes, Koizuka mentions how they were surprised at how well fans responded to them, “…the audience reactions to what our staff produced have been quite impassioned – that never happened before, but we’re also very pleased by this. There were even committed fans who voluntarily gathered fan letters/messages over social media and brought them directly to our offices, even though we already received them online.”

Araki elaborated on this further with, “Yep yep. Even though we’ve had fans bring gifts to our offices before, we’ve never received this much cup ramen and snacks. For everyone who organized these things on their own, I want to take this opportunity to show our gratitude. Thank you all!”

As for that stunning Levi sequence in the premiere episode, Araki noted that “[t]he Action Animation Director of the Levi 3DMG sequence, Imai Arifumi, has become a hero in fans’ eyes. Some have dubbed his work as “Insanity-Level Animation.” And Koizuka joked that the “Insanity-Level moniker” has “already become an inside joke” among the staff.

Fans will definitely be hoping more “insanity level” sequences are on the horizon when the series returns for the second half of its third season this April. If you are curious about how the series may end, however, series creator Hajime Isayama recently revealed the final page of the manga, meaning that not only is the endgame of the series nearing than ever there’s a concrete ending in mind.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

via SNK News