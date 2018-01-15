‘Attack on Titan’ Shared a Special Season 3 Sneak-Peek with Fans

If you are desperate for more Attack on Titan, you will not have to wait much longer. The anime is meant to debut its third season come July, and some very lucky fans just got a sneak-peek of the release thanks to a new film.

Over the weekend, Japan saw Attack on Titan‘s recap film for season two hit theaters. The compilation movie put all of last season into a bite-sized nugget which fans cans enjoy at once. And, to top things off, those fans got an early look at season three for their support.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taking to Tumblr, fans of Attack on Titan began to share their stories about the new teaser. The very appropriately named user YaBoyLevi had this to say about the clip:

“A 10 seconds trailer for season 3! They might have already uploaded it on the official page idk (and I’m not even sure it lasts 10 seconds, I was in a daze).

Kenny appears on camera with a COOL ANIMATION A LA COWBOY (I can’t explain, but it feels like you’re watching a Sergio Leone’s western movie. Kenny is grinning (I think!). Then Levi comes out from behind the chimney-thing on the rooftops and throws himself at Kenny, screaming “KENNYYYY!!!” and that’s it.”

If you are not familiar with Kenny, you better prepare yourself. The character is a famous one in the fandom and a major antagonist of Attack on Titan. The character is not only related to Levi, but he known as a cold-blooded killer. The footage which fans say they were shown focuses on a fight Kenny and Levi have after the former launches an attack. Levi’s squad fails to spy on Kenny and his team, leaving the younger group vulnerable. Kenny manages to kill several of the spies before chasing after Levi, but the relatives wind up in a stalemate after they run into one another at a bar.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Are you ready for Attack on Titan’s return? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!