‘Attack on Titan’ Season 3 Will Welcome A New Main Character

The return of Attack on Titan is just around the corner at this point. Once July comes around, the anime’s new season will go live, and it looks like its return will boost one soldier into a full-on leading role. And, as you can probably guess, fans of Captain Levi are very excited about the big change.

Recently, audiences learned about the big changes in store of Levi after Animedia put up its new issue. Thanks to SNK News, the update has been translated into English, and fans could read what Nakatake Tetsuya had to say about Levi and his leading role.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As stated in the magazine’s April issue, Levi is shaping up to be the main character of season three. Director Araki and Director Koizuka made the stunning reveal to Animedia earlier this year, and Tetsuya backed up that claim as one of the show’s animation producer.

“I think that’s absolutely correct – he’s pretty much at protagonist level,” the producer explained.

“In terms of the story especially, he’s at the center of all the characters. We can also recognize once more how nimble his mind works. If a company has a boss like this, I think the results/output would be quite good. Even if the staff members might suffer hardships.”

So, there you have it. All of you Captain Levi fans should be really happy with Attack on Titan‘s third season. Not only with the update last for 20+ episodes, but Levi will find himself at the center of its big conflict. With Eren Jaeger and Krista/Historia situated as the show’s main leads, Levi is poised to steal some major thunder from those Survey Corps soliders. And, if the captain has his way, he will come out of season three as an unrivaled star.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Are you down for this shift in focus for ? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!