Attack on Titan Fans Need Time to Breather After Season 4’s Latest Episode

Attack on Titan fans are still recovering from everything that happened in Season 4’s newest episode! The fourth and final season of the series made its return for Part 2 earlier this Winter and has been spending the last few episodes gearing up for its final climax as Eren Yeager began to tease what his real plan actually was. Fans have been glued to each new episode of the series ever since it made its return in the hopes that the explosive finale would begin, and the newest episode of the series officially kicked things off in full with a huge game changer.

The fourth and final season of the series spent its last few episodes exploring more about the past of the franchise, and with it revealed much more about Eren than fans had ever guessed before. Eren had slowly started turning into the main antagonist of the series with the first half of the season, and this became even clearer with the newer episodes. Then this all went for broke in Episode 80 of the series with not only some of the biggest lore reveals yet, but the reveal of Eren’s master plan.

That means fans are definitely reeling over everything that went down, and you can read on to see what fans are saying about Attack on Titan Episode 80. What did you think of it? How does it make you feel about what’s to come in the rest of the season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

