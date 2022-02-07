Attack on Titan Reveals Title of Episode 82

Attack on Titan fans are still reeling from episode 80 this past weekend, but this show isn’t one to give mercy even when needed. Season four will continue with a new episode this week before episode 82 rolls out towards the end of February. Now, we are learning our first details about the upcoming release, and it turns out episode 82 has a title that readers will find familiar.

The update in question concerns episode 82 which will drop in two weeks. According to the report, Attack on Titan has found its title for the episode, and it will be called “Sunset”.

Now, if you read the manga, then this name will be familiar to you. Attack on Titan likes to take its episode names straight from the manga, after all. Back in January 2020, the series debuted chapter 125 which went by “Sunset” as well. It was there fans watched as Paradis dealt with the fallout of Eren’s decision, and things got dark really quickly.

Episode 80 took the plunge with audiences as it not only revealed Eren’s new form to the world but his final goal to boot. It seems the boy wants to exact revenge for the Eldians by trampling the rest of the world with his army of Colossal Titans. The Rumbling is supposed to make Eren’s dream a reality, and the anime’s latest episode has begun that sequence of events. Attack on Titan fans have no doubt Armin and Mikasa will try to stop Eren with their friends, but they have to regroup first. This planning will all go down in the anime’s next two episodes, but as readers know, some surprising revelations will go down in “Sunset” you won’t want to miss.

