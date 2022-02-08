Attack On Titan Reveals the Eldian’s Horrific History

Attack On Titan has taken Eren Jaeger into some dark territory with this final season, as the youngest Jaeger manipulated his father into setting off the events that would grant him the power of the Founding Titan from the start. To keep up with the dark material of the series, the latest episode has also explored the unbelievably bleak origins of the Eldian race and the young girl who found herself granted a power that got the ball rolling on the power of the Titans.

Two thousand years ago, the Eldian race was enslaved by marauders, placing its people as slaves that would be threatened with the harshest of punishments for the slightest of transgressions. With the young girl Ymir being charged with the crime of allowing a pig to escape a pen, even though she had nothing to do with the escape itself, the current head of the Eldian people decided to “free” her, aka sending her into the woods where she would be hunted by man and beast alike. In her efforts to escape, Ymir falls into the bowels of a large tree, encounters a mysterious parasite, and becomes the Founding Titan as a result.

Rather than using her newfound ability to take revenge against the king that punished her or the people that convicted her of a crime she didn’t commit, Ymir simply follows the orders of the Eldian ruler and uses her power to decimate the armies of Marley. With her powers as the Founding Titan, she flips the script and makes it so that the Eldian race are the rulers of the world, setting the ball into motion when it came to how the events of the Scout Regiment came about.

Despite her powers, Ymir is still treated as a slave, even being forced to feed her body to her offspring in order to give them the powers of the Titans, and thus secure the future of the Eldian people. For two thousand years, the war between the Eldians and Marleyians has continued and though Eren now has the power to end it, he’s doing so in such a way that the world will suffer serious losses as a result.

What did you think of this horrible history of the Eldians? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.