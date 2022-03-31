Attack on Titan Is Celebrating an Iconic Scene with New Jewelry Line

✖

Attack on Titan is nearing its end, and as you can imagine, all eyes are on the anime as such. Season four will close this weekend barring a last-minute extension, and MAPPA has confirmed this season will be the last. This means Eren's final bow could be on the horizon, and his fans are basically panicking at this point. And to keep them calm, well – the series decided it was time to bust out a new jewelry line inspired by the hero.

The news came straight from Attack on Titan as its official Twitter debuted the collection on Eren's birthday. The jewelry brand Fanitem is overseeing the line, and it features a single ring designed after the anime and its iconic basement.

"From Fanitem comes Eren's birthday jewelry! It is a ring designed after the basement key as a motif. The center stone can be exchanged for garnet or aquamarine," the brand shared.

As you can see above, the ring is pretty accurate to the anime while still being subtle. The ring can come in either gold or silver depending on your taste, of course. And if you want to add this ring to your own wardrobe, you can order the first wave of pieces between now and April 12th.

Attack on Titan is no stranger to jewelry lines at this point, and this could be one of its last to drop. After all, the series wrapped its manga last year, and Attack on Titan should finish up its anime ASAP. In fact, the series is expected to end this weekend, but current rumors suggest a movie or season addition will be announced shortly. Season four has yet to finish adapting the manga, so obviously, something has got to give if MAPPA wants to finish the series out right.

What do you think about this gorgeous collection? Will you try to add this Attack on Titan jewelry to your wardrobe...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.