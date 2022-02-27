Attack on Titan Season 4 Catches Fans Eyes’ With Levi’s Shirtless Scene

Attack on Titan season four is back at it again, and this week’s new episode focuses on the calm before the storm. Eren has shaken up the entire world with his declaration of war, and he will stop at nothing to cull humanity beyond Paradis. His friends are now left to defeat Eren, but they each have some things to do before setting out to war. And for fans, well – they need to thirst over Levi properly before he can be sent back to the frontlines apparently.

After all, Humanity’s Strongest Soldier is back in action, but he is looking worse for wear. If you will recall, Levi was severely injured after Zeke pulled a murder-suicide ploy that would have killed him if not for the Founding Titan. Levi survived by the skin of his teeth, but he is being nursed back to health sans shirt these days.

As you can see below, Attack on Titan season four just visited Levi on his sickbed, and it made sure to slip in lots of fan-service. It isn’t ever day Levi is shown shirtless in the anime, but his legion of loyal fans are all too welcoming of it. In fact, this scene has been much-awaited since season four picked back up. And judging by fans and their reactions online, the wait was certainly worth it.

Are you happy to see Levi on the up and up? How are you liking season four of Attack on Titan so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

