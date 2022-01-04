Attack On Titan Spoils Huge Moments Overseas With New Promo

The final episodes of Attack On Titan are one of the most anticipated events in 2022 for anime, and Studio MAPPA is taking the opportunity to hype the last installments with a marketing campaign that has major spoilers for the final ride of the Scout Regiment. Plastering storyboards on the walls of subways in Japan, it seems that the animation studio is looking to end things with a bang as the forces of Eldia, Marley, and the Jaegerists prepare to converge.

For those who need a refresher on what was happening in the first half of the fourth season of the dark epic, Attack On Titan saw Eren Jaeger attacking the nation of Marley directly in order to enact a truce between himself and his brother, the Beast Titan, Zeke. With Eren attempting to eliminate the power of the Titans by sterilizing all those of Eldian descent, a new war has been created that now sees three different factions vying for supremacy. With the youngest Jaeger locking up his friends in the Scout Regiment, the first half of season four ends with Eren staring down the forces of Marley, bearing down on Paradis with Reiner, the Armored Titan, leading the charge.

Twitter Outlet Attack On Fans shared a number of the images that show Studio MAPPA’s ingenious promotion, and be forewarned before looking at these storyboards, as they do hold some massive spoilers for the upcoming episodes in the second half of the fourth season of Attack On Titan:

Rest assured, fans of the dark franchise should prepare themselves for some big casualties before Attack On Titan comes to an end. Currently, it seems as though the second half of this final season will only be around twelve episodes, leaving many fans wondering if the final battle will be able to be covered during this time or if there might be more episodes, or even a movie, that MAPPA is currently working on. With rumors swirling that new animated projects from the world created by Hajime Isayama might be on the way, perhaps a new film or series to tell the story of the final battle might also be in MAPPA’s future.

What do you think of these storyboards and MAPPA’s marketing campaign? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.