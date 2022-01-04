Attack On Titan Shares New Character Posters Ahead of Season Four’s Return

When the first half of Attack On Titan‘s fourth season came to a close, it ended with quite the cliffhanger as Eren Jaeger locked up his friends in order to enact his “Euthanasia Plan,” in a bid to end the power of the Titans once and for all. With the highly anticipated second half of the final season only a few days away, new character art has emerged from Studio MAPPA that gives us a better look at some of the biggest characters of the dark franchise created by Hajime Isayama.

While the final episodes of the anime are highly anticipated, many fans of Attack On Titan are nervous about the number of episodes that will purportedly be released, with MAPPA apparently set to release twelve new episodes as a part of the second half of season four. With many theorizing that a movie might be created to cap off the events of the series or a potential third part of the final season, it definitely seems as though twelve episodes won’t be enough for the Scout Regiment to wrap their battle that now sees them fighting against their former friend Eren on top of the forces of Marley.

Reddit User Again Nagain Forever shared these new images from the upcoming episodes of Attack On Titan, giving us fresh looks at Eren Jaeger, Mikasa, and Armin, who might be at each other’s throats as the dark franchise is set to bring the war between the Titans of Eldia and Marley to an end:

Creator Hajime Isayama has expressed no interest in revisiting the dark world that helped raise him to superstardom, though a director’s cut of the final chapter does leave hints that we could one day see a comeback of the world that introduced the power of the Titans. While the future of the manga might be up in the air, rumors are beginning to swirl that there are new anime projects that might be released to further explore the world of Attack On Titan.

What do you think of these slightly new looks for some of Attack On Titan’s biggest characters? What are your predictions for the final episodes of Hajime Isayama’s epic series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.