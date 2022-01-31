Attack on Titan’s Newest Season 4 Opening Crosses Another Major Milestone

Attack on Titan has reached a huge new milestone for the newest opening theme sequence for the fourth and final season! The new episodes have been dominating conversation ever since they made their debut a few weeks ago, and it’s likely that this will only continue as each new episode comes with some pretty huge reveals. This dominance has also been reflected through the response to the new (and likely final) opening theme sequence for the anime as fans flocked to the original video’s release online and had quickly reached some impressive new milestones in the days and weeks since.

After celebrating reaching the impressive milestones of ten and twenty million views for Pony Canyon’s original video for Attack on Titan’s new opening, the latest update from the franchise has revealed that the opening has crossed yet another milestone in just three weeks since its debut. Celebrating hitting 30 million views (with it already at the 30.5 million view mark as of this writing), the official Twitter account for the series is thanking fans for all of their support. Check it out below:

https://twitter.com/anime_shingeki/status/1488031899381800960?s=20&t=D5SrjTToA_ZsJ3YClmLcnA

Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 2’s opening theme is “The Rumbling” as performed by SiM, and with it already reaching 30 million views in just the past three weeks it’s likely that this number will continue to climb and reach huge new marks as fans continue to watch and rewatch. The episodes are getting far more intense as well, and the new opening is reflective of the kind of tone shift that differentiates itself from the first part of the season. It’s an explosive opening fitting for an explosive series.

As the final season continues, some of the images from the opening are starting to make much more sense as big reveals are hitting with the newest episodes. Given that Hajime Isayama’s original manga has now ended, the anime has a clear roadmap for what’s to come and how to present over the course of the rest of the season. There has been a worry over whether or not everything will make it in, but we’ll soon for ourselves soon enough.

But what do you think? How do you like Attack on Titan’s newest opening? How does it compare to the opening for Part 1? Where does it rank among all of the openings for the series so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!