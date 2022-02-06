Attack on Titan Fans Are Bracing For Season Four’s Biggest Episode Yet

Attack on Titan has kept fans on edge for over a decade now. The anime helped breathe new life into the fandom years ago, and now, millions are tuning in to see how the show ends. After all, season four will be its last, and a new episode will debut stateside shortly. And if you look online, well – fans are just trying to cope with what’s coming for them.

After all, episode 80 won’t be like any other episode. Attack on Titan fans know the big release will be one of season four’s best, and it will rank as one of the most shocking episodes in the entire series. So you have been warned! There are spoilers below!

As you can see in the following slides, fans are buzzing about Attack on Titan and its new episode. All eyes are on episode 80, and it isn’t hard to see why. Season four has kept tabs on Eren during some tense exchanges, and fans were stunned when he turned against his loved ones to create a full-blown rebellion. Not long ago, it was revealed his allegiance to Zeke was a farce, and Eren ended episode 79 with a bold promise. He is determined to access the power of Ymir, and fans will find out whether his plan works today.

Clearly, emotions are running high ahead of episode 80, and manga readers know how wild things are about to get. From Ymir’s history to Eren’s new form and the Rumbling, today’s episode of Attack on Titan will be one of the history books. So if you thought Erwin’s last stand garnered buzz online, you’ve not seen anything yet.

What do you think about all this hype around Attack on Titan? Do you think the anime will deliver…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

To Put Things Lightly

https://twitter.com/oldsouleunoia/status/1489994397181935616?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Oh Boy

AOT Fans are all hyped for global genocide to start today — N0IQ (@zer0Takes) February 6, 2022

Let It Out

https://twitter.com/hydeefio/status/1490343461165223940?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Hang On

Episode is live rn so I have to get off Twitter😭😭 need to watch this with subs and good quality. It's hard but I'll manage somehow

THIS IS GONNA BE ONE OF THE BEST #rumbling #AttackOnTitan #Rumblegang pic.twitter.com/14zWjRoCry — Colt Grice || Last Attack (@BeastGrice) February 6, 2022

So Much Content

Honestly i can't wait for Anime-Onlies reactions for Ep 5, so much new content and information they're going to experience in just 22/23 minutes:



Ymir's backstory/Eren starting the rumbling/Eren's titan form/Eren's speech



It's gonna be glorious — Paolo (@BlastITA_) February 4, 2022

Mark Their Words

The screaming and enthusiasm for this day will never be repeated, scream as loud. Rumbling Day!!!!!!#AotFinalSeason — SPY =.= (@Spytrue) February 6, 2022

What’s Coming?

Rumbling, Rumbling, it's coming Rumbling, Rumbling 🎶 — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) February 6, 2022

The Time Has Come