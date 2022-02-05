Attack On Titan Season 4’s Major Time Travel Twist, Explained

The final season of Attack On Titan has seen the deaths of major characters like Sasha and Porco take place as the final battle between Eldia and Marley marches forward, though an unexpected element was introduced in the the dark anime’s latest installment. With Eren and Zeke arriving in the world of Ymir, the Founding Titan, the Jaeger siblings have traveled through time by watching their father’s life and even making some major changes to Grisha Jaeger’s time on the island of Paradis.

When Eren found himself transported to the realm of Ymir, the Founding Titan, he let the cat out of the bag when it came to his true intentions in as far as not wanting to move forward with Zeke’s “Euthanasia Plan,” thereby having the eldest sibling transport him to the life of Grisha in a bid to convince him that he was brainwashed by their father. In what might have been the original timeline, Grisha could not bring himself to eating the Royal Family of the Reiss Clan, but was pushed by his time-traveling son Eren to do just that, stealing the power of the Founding Titan and setting off the events of the series proper.

Reddit User The Last Joaquin gave an extremely in-depth explanation for the different timelines within Attack On Titan, while also explaining the actions of Eren Jaeger and how the youngest Jaeger was able to change the timeline by influencing the actions of his father by using the power of the Attack Titan:

In a recent breakdown of an upcoming episode, Eren’s plan has been revealed and it spells trouble for both the nation of Marley and the Scout Regiment alike. While the world of Attack On Titan has spent the majority of its blurring the lines between what is good and what is evil, the fourth and final season has taken things up to an entirely different level and Hajime Isayama’s anime adaptation is sure to throw plenty of casualties into the franchise from all sides of the aisle.

