Attack On Titan Gets Emotional with a Belated Confession

The latest episode of Attack On Titan's fourth season didn't just deal with the terrible ramifications of the latest battle between the nation of Marley and the Children of Ymir, it also introduced us to a number of new characters while throwing in some levity with a heart-wrenching confession arriving from an unexpected place. Though fans are emotionally distraught following the death of a fan-favorite character, this latest episode has definitely marked as a big send-off to the member of the Survey Corps who won't be swinging beside their fellow soldiers using three-dimensional maneuver gear.

Warning! If you don't want the latest big death of Attack On Titan spoiled for you, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into the latest revelations of the final season of the anime!

With the Survey Corps reeling from the loss of Sasha, the latest episode of the anime introduced us to the Marleyian soldier Nicolo, whose talents lied in his ability to cook, which of course instantly brought him closer to the Eldian soldier who normally let her stomach take control over her mind. Nicolo introduced Sasha to seafood, which hilariously the Survey Corps member fell in love with, scarfing down lobster at a record pace. Unfortunately for Nicolo, he was never able to share his true feelings with Sasha as he learned that she had died on the mission in Marley.

Twitter User Kyle Anime Scouter shared this heartbreaking realization that Nicolo had left a number of white roses on Sasha's grave, clearly having been hit hard by the loss of the Survey Corps soldier, who offered to cook for Sasha's loved ones while visiting her grave:

The flower on the grave make me cry😭 Niccolo put white rose on Sasha's grave.

24 of White Roses. It has a particular meaning.

"I will always keep you in my heart." He really liked Sasha...😢

With the loss of Sasha, it's clear that the final season of Attack On Titan isn't pulling any punches and we fully expect more casualties to be revealed as the last story of the Survey Corps progresses.

What did you think of this heartbreaking moment in the latest episode of Attack On Titan?