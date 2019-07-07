Attack on Titan Final Exhibition Teases Series’ Finale With Mysterious Audio

It’s been no secret to Attack on Titan fans that the series seems to be building to its finale as the latest arc of the manga has been reaching a climax that will put an end to the major war that’s been brewing for the last few arcs. The series finale of the series is closer than expected too as a recent special exhibition for Attack on Titan shared an interesting preview of the final moments of the series.

At the special Attack on Titan Exhibition FINAL currently running in Japan, fans were treated to mysterious audio playing out the events of the final chapter of the series. @AttackOnFans on Twitter was able to get a hold of the audio, and you can listen in below!

⚠ #AttackOnTitan Exhibition FINAL (leaked audio) ⚠ This is the audio of the “ending” (no spoiler alert though), so listen closely 🔊 pic.twitter.com/rfkOxN7FL9 — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) July 6, 2019

Though the audio has a lot of indiscernible elements, it certainly paints an action-packed and tragic finale for the series. None of this is confirmed, of course, but fans are speculating that there are sounds of screams, explosions, rumbling, and the most notable bit is that fans seem to hear Armin screaming out Eren’s name. It’s an interesting tease for the finale, and fans will definitely want to keep an eye on the manga to see how it all shakes out.

But if there was any hope that the series would have a happy ending, it doesn’t seem like this will be the case. At the very least, Eren and the others will be taking some major losses before it all comes to an end. The Attack on Titan Exhibition FINAL will be running in Roppongi, Japan in two parts that take place from July 8th to August 4th and August 5th through 8th of September

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.