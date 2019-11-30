Attack On Titan Reveals Staggering Manga Sales for 2019

Attack On Titan may be nearing its end in both the anime and manga, but the story of Eren, the Survey Corps, and the war between Marley and Eldia is still raging on. With 2019 close to ending as well, the series has revealed the number of manga installments it has sold within the past twelve months. The current manga story has followed one of the most turbulent, nerve wracking times in the franchise’s history, proving that there may in fact be no more “good guys” left on the playing field, leaving audiences to believe that a happy ending may not be in the cards for the nihilistic series when the story wraps.

Twitter User AOTWiki shared the recent manga sales numbers that show Attack On Titan clearing over 4 million manga volumes sold across the world, marking something of a decrease from previous years of the franchise’s history, but still an impressive number at the end of the day:

Attack on Titan manga sales each year since 2011 2011 – 11th – 3,766,194

2012 – 15th – 2,682,504

2013 – 2nd – 15,933,801

2014 – 2nd – 11,728,368

2015 – 3rd – 8,778,048

2016 – 4th – 6,544,081

2017 – 2nd – 6,622,781

2018 – 3rd – 5,235,963

2019 – 7th – 4,704,234 — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) November 27, 2019

As some commenters note in the thread, Attack On Titan has definitely gone down in numbers since its earlier years, especially around 2013 and 2014 when it was topping over ten million sales. This could perhaps be attributed to the competitive market of manga out there such as Demon Slayer, One Piece, and My Hero Academia, though manga sales across the board have decreased.

With more and more manga volumes being released digitally and the medium of print in general decreasing in sales, its no surprise to see the franchise not reach the heights it once climbed. Though still, Attack On Titan has a passionate fan base and will finish off strong without a doubt.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.