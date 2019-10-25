Attack On Titan Meets Studio Ghibli With This Impressive Crossover

For most Attack On Titan fans, they couldn’t imagine the anime being handled by anyone other than Studio Wit. The studio in question has been with Attack On Titan, helping to deliver stunning visuals that have assisted in propelling the franchise to the top of everyone’s minds during its current three season run. However, Studio Wit is hardly the only legendary animation house around, and one fan artist asked the question: “What if Attack On Titan was brought to life by Studio Ghibli?”

Reddit User Pluma91 shared this amazing fan art that imagines what Eren Jaeger in his Titan form and Historia would look like if they had been brought to life by the legendary studio responsible for such classics as Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, and Howl’s Moving Castle:

Hilariously enough, this crossover would have zero percent chance of happening, mostly because Attack On Titan simply doesn’t fall within Studio Ghibli’s normal workload. While most of Ghibli’s output has been life affirming, uplifting stories that ultimately share the charm of both the magical and the mundane, Attack On Titan is full blown nihilism. The story of the remnants of humanity within the walls is so bleak and dire that it can be difficult to watch!

While Attack on Titan has wrapped up its third season, a brand new season following the story of Eren Jaeger and the other members of the Survey Corps will be dropping next year. In the manga, the war between Marley and Eldia continues to heat up, with the events and story beats continuing to get darker and darker with each passing installment. We don’t foresee the Studio Wit production crossing over with Studio Ghibli any time soon, but we’ve certainly seen crazier things in our life times!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.