New Super Bowl Ad Embraces Attack On Titan Ahead of the Game

Attack on Titan has made it all the way to the Super Bowl 2022! A new ad for Super Bowl LVI has been spotted (check it out below) and it clearly invokes the now-iconic promo image for Attack on Titan season 4A: Eren Jaeger’s Attack Titan standing over the skyline of Marley, as a horrified Reiner Braun looks up at his attacker from the rubble on the ground. In order to give the imagery an NFL twist, LA Rams quarterback Mathew Stafford takes on Eren’s place, in the picture, in order to face down the “Titan” that is Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

You can see the Attack on Titan-themed Super Bowl ad, below!

Naturally, whenever you have the worlds of anime and sports colliding (now a mainstream occurrence, actually), there’s going to be factions on both sides who have to nitpick the mash-up. In this case, there’s been chatter about why the two QBs occupy the positions they do in the image: Well, the best and most simple explanation is that Super Bowl 2022 is being played in Los Angeles, which happens to be the home of the LA Rams. If you know anything about Attack on Titan, then you know this image is always in reference to the ‘little guy’ on the ground defending his home from the invasive ambush of an enemy Titan.

This image is an especially ironic one to pick within the Attack on Titan mythos. The Season 4 promo of Attack on Titan (which this Super Bowl image is based on) was in itself a response to one of the very first images of the series, which depicted Eren Jaeger seeing the Colossal Titan coming over the wall of his home district on Paradis Island. The season 4 image hinted at the revenge Eren got for the destruction of his home and the death of his mother, by using his Attack Titan to ambush Paradis Island’s sworn enemy Marley.

The 2022 NFL season certainly fits the bill of that Attack on Titan comparison. The LA Rams have been knocking on the door of a Super Bowl win for years now, while few expected the Cincinnati Bengals to make it to their first Super Bowl since 1988 and challenge the Rams on their home turf. So really, the image does fit – however you want to interpret it.

Super Bowl LVI will be played on Sunday, February 13th. Attack on Titan’s final season is streaming on Funimation and Hulu.