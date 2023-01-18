Attack on Titan's Creator Is Interested In a Levi Spin-Off

The creator of Attack on Titan is in for a busy year. At last, the franchise is ready to bring its anime to an end, and that finale will kickstart before long. Of course, Hajime Isayama wrote out the series finale years ago, and fans are wondering whether the anime's close may prompt the artist to pick up the pen once again. And while a spin-off is not likely, it seems Isayama does have an idea of a story he'd like to pursue.

Of course, it is about our favorite soldier. Isayama told Crunchyroll in a recent interview he has a story idea for Levi Ackerman, but the question remains whether he will ever pen it.

The update comes straight from the creator's month, so of course, fans are eager to learn all about the pitch. Talking to Crunchyroll, Isayama simple said they have a story in mind, but he is uncertain whether he'll ever be able to put it on paper.

"Regarding Levi, I actually have something in my mind, but at the same time, I don't know if I will be able to write that or not. For example, I have imagined what the story of Levi would be in my mind, but at the same time, whether I am able to output it, that's a whole other story because writing a manga is a really difficult task for me," he shared.

READ MORE: Attack on Titan Final Season Releases Part 3 Trailer: Watch

As for other spin-offs, well – Isayama is not interested at the moment. The artist stressed he has "no plans right now" to pursue more projects, but that could change one day. If Levi nags at Isayama long enough, we may get a spin-off involving the character, and fans would be grateful to check it out.

After all, Levi is one of the most popular characters in Attack on Titan if not the most. His physical prowess and looks made him a favorite from season one on. Now, netizens are looking forward to seeing Levi return to the small screen in Attack on Titan: The Final Season part three. The two-part finale is slated to kickstart this March, and Levi will head it up alongside others like Mikasa, Armin, and more.

Do you think Attack on Titan needs any side stories down the line? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.