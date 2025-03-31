Attack on Titan Teases Mysterious Future Updates (Is It a Prequel?)

The rumbling has been and gone as Attack on Titan finally came to a close when the final part of Season 4 was released in November 2023. But that might not be it for the immensely popular franchise. While Eren Yeager’s story of war crimes and freedom may have come to an end, there’s a chance the franchise could continue telling more stories about the Eldians and the Marlayans, as the series just received a cryptic update.

Just when we thought it was all over, Attack on Titan could be drawing us all back in. The beloved series first began airing in 2013 and took its time getting to the finish line, coming to a close a decade later. Attack on Titan fever still grips fans stronger than an Abnormal Titan, with The Last Attack (a compilation film of the final chapters) doing strong box office numbers. It appears as though the franchise is looking to capitalize on that second wind with some new updates.

Attack on Titan’s New Website Could Tease a New Prequel

A new website for the Attack on Titan series has been released and was shared on the franchise’s official X (formerly Twitter) account. “Providing information about Attack on Titan including the original comics and anime,” read the post. “There will be further updates in the future, so please check back.”

These further updates could mean anything from new merch to the upcoming live-action stage musical or even a new spin-off or prequel. It is the latter possibility that has fans really excited. So far, the updates on the website haven’t been particularly exciting — ranging from box office updates to new social media accounts. But with the fandom still raging as strong as one of Erwin’s speeches, here’s hoping the prequel we’ve all been desperate for will be announced soon.

Will We Get an Attack on Titan Prequel?

Hajime Isayama’s manga already has two prequels. The Before the Fall series includes two light novels written by Ryō Suzukaze. They are both set 70 years before Isayama’s core series, and explain the invention of the iconic Vertical Maneuvering Equipment, and follow a baby who was born in the stomach of a titan when his pregnant mother was eaten. As interesting as they both sound, they’re not the prequels anime fans are after.

Even before the final episode of Attack on Titan, fans have been desperate for a prequel set before Eren Yeager, the Vertical Maneuvering Equipment, or even the building of the walls. The Great Titan War is a story fans have been desperate to see depicted in anime form for ages. The Great Titan War was a civil war within the Eldian Empire during the reign of Karl Fritz. The shifting balance of power between the warring titans led to the rise of the Marleyan Empire, and, eventually, Karl Fritz abandoned Eldia to form the walls on Paradis Island. The Great Titan War is the catalyst for Attack on Titan’s core story and could include some phenomenal action scenes between the Titans while also enriching the lore of the world even further.

