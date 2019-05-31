Attack on Titan Reveals Third Universal Studios Promo

This season of Attack on Titan has been heart wrenching. With the deaths of not only a large percentage of the scouts featured in recent episodes, we’ve also seen fan favorite characters die in the forms of Erwin and Armin. With some of the most popular scenes being Erwin’s suicide charge and Levi’s dramatic fight against the Beast Titan, Universal Studios tailored a new promo for their Attack on Titan attraction to take these into account and place them front and center.

The Twitter Account Attack On Fans shared the most recent, third promotional video for the upcoming attraction which basically replays scenes from the latest episodes of the third season:

Universal Studios Japan presents a new third CM to promote the 3D dimension live theater show of “#AttackOnTitan THE REAL” 🔥🔥🔥 ~ From May 31st to August 25th, 2019 ~ pic.twitter.com/Jbsps6ZWKs — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) May 30, 2019

The attraction itself will be a part of Universal Studios Japan‘s “Universal Cool Japan” promotion which will focus on several popular anime series. Aside from Attack on Titan, Detective Conan, Lupin the Third, Sailor Moon, Godzilla, and Neon Genesis Evangelion will be featured with different sections of the park and attractions/rides dedicated to each.

The ride itself titled “Attack on Titan The Real” will be a 3-D theater experience featuring the scouts attempting to reclaim Wall Maria, as has been the case this season. The attraction will run from May 31st to August 25th in Universal Studios Japan so fans will only have a limited time to experience this brand new Titan stomping feature.

Attack on Titan Season 3 has seen the remaining vestiges of the scouts, humanity’s last defense against the external threat of the Titans, making a last ditch attempt to reclaim the walls and sections of their civilization lost in the first episode of the series. Most recently, nearly all of the scouts were wiped out thanks to the Beast Titan’s “curve ball”, hurling broken up boulders their way at high speeds. Levi managed to use the scouts’ suicidal charge to deliver a heavy blow to the Beast Titan and the tides have finally turned in favor of humanity.

What do you think of the promo for the upcoming Attack on Titan attraction? Will you be making a trip to Universal Studios Japan to experience it? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.