Attack on Titan Reveals Intense New Promo for Universal Studios Attraction

Attack on Titan is ready to celebrate its third season in style, and the critical darling will do that this summer with Universal Studios. Over in Japan, the park will welcome the Survey Corps through its doors, and a new promo has gone live hyping the attraction.

Taking to social media, fans got a look at the second teaser for the Attack on Titan attraction. The video, which can be seen below, shows some of the players who will be involved with the ride… and it seems the attraction will be intense.

So, if you are ready to meet the Beast Titan face to face, get ready. The baddie is coming, and he isn’t about to march in alone.

The clip begins with a look at the Beast Titan and Bertholdt as they prepare to breach the Wall of Humanity or rather Universal Studios Japan this time around. To the side, Armin is left to watch in horror with Mikasa as they watch the Colossal Titan appear before them.

As the clip continues, fans are teased about how this Attack on Titan attraction will bring them close to their biggest fears. With Titans running lose within the walls, fans will find themselves joining the Survey Corps as the Beast Titan commands his mindless troupes all while trying not to get eaten.

So far, few details about this new attraction have been released, but fans know how it will work in general. The 2019 addition will give a makeover to the previous Attack on Titan attraction brought to Universal Studios Japan. However, the updated ride will include new faces like the Beast Titan and others present in season three to hype fans about the franchise’s big, new players.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.