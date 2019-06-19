This Upcoming Attack On Titan Bust Will Be Worth Every Penny

Attack On Titan is cascading toward its season three finale, with new revelations dropping faster than we can count. With the secret revealed behind the origins of the Titans and an in-depth look given into Eren’s father, Grisha, and his early life, there’s no better time to stock up on Titan merchandise than now. This upcoming bust puts Eren Jaeger’s Titan form on display, as well as his collection of friends and “co-workers” as they attempt to fight back the advances of the Titans and protect humanity within the walls.

Twitter Account Attack On Titan Wiki posted the upcoming bust placing focus on Eren Jaeger‘s Titan and the surrounding scouts from Kinetiquettes:

The origins of Eren’s Titan form are slowly being revealed, with the surprise that the “Owl”, aka Kruger, was a spy for the Eldian empire against the nation of Marley. Having saved Eren’s father after Grisha was nabbed for treason, Kruger saved Grisha’s life and displayed a Titan form of his own that looked eerily similar to that of Eren’s. As the season continues, we’re sure to see how exactly Kruger relates to Grisha’s extended family. Manga readers will certainly have some further intel about the “Owl’s” relation to the present of the series.

The scouts recently finally managed to wiggle out a win against the Titans, Colossal, Beast, and Armored respectively. Though nearly all of their regiment was completely wiped out thanks to the Beast Titan’s “curveballs”, aka the super sonic boulders that he tossed in the Survey Corps’ general direction. Levi managed to nearly kill the Beast Titan thanks to the Survey Corps’ sacrifice, and though Commander Erwin fell, Armin managed to gain the power of the Colossal Titan in the process.

What do you think of this amazing Attack On Titan bust from Kinetiquettes? What other Titans would you like to see featured in a similar vein? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.