‘Attack on Titan’ Announces Special Virtual Reality Ride

Attack on Titan may be on a break until next spring, but the series is still working on things behind the scenes. Not only is Hajime Isayama hard at work on his manga, but it seems the folks behind a popular virtual reality rig are developing a ride for the series.

So, if you think you can kick it with the Survey Scouts, you will be able to test that theory soon enough.

Recently, hexaRide updated its website to announce its second-ever ride. The company will be tackling Attack on Titan next, and fans are more than curious about the tease.

So far, no details about the ride have been announced, but hexaRide says the project is “coming soon”. There is no creative team attached to the series either, but fans are looking to the company’s first VR ride as they take bets over the Attack on Titan attraction.

The first franchise tackled by hexaRide was also an anime fans should know. Ghost in the Shell got a VR makeover with the GHOST CHASER ride.

This latest VR attraction was created by director Hiroaki Higashi (stoicsense Inc.) and Production I.G, who were responsible for Ghost in the Shell: Virtual Reality Driver, the globally acclaimed VR piece whose entry was requested in the VR category by organizers of the Venice Film Festival, the Sitges Film Festival and many others,” hexaRide writes.

At this time, the game has yet to go live, but it will be made public in Tokyo soon. As it stands, hexaRide will open the VR ride in November 2018, and it will last just under ten minutes. The ride uses motion programming, VR headsets, and a state-of-the-art RoboCoaster mechanic to get fans flying. So, you can make a pretty good guess at how terrifying this rig will be when it’s inundated with Titans and high-flying soldiers like Mikasa.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.