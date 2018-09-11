‘Attack on Titan’ Wall Breach Jacket Features the Anime Intermissions

An officially licensed, Attack on Titan “Wall Breach” jacket has gone up for sale at ThinkGeek, and it features some awesome sublimated artwork. The red Titan design on the left shoulder really pops off the black and grey background, and there’s a big nod to the anime with sleeves patterned after the intermission screens.

The full-zip jacket is 100 percent polyester and features ribbed cuffs, waist, and neck. You can order one here in unisex sizes S to 3X for $49.99. If you’re looking for a jacket that will keep you warm in the fall, this Attack on Titan number should do the job. We’re also guessing that it will turn some heads and draw fellow Attack on Titan fans to you like a moth to a flame…or, more appropriately, a giant inside out monster to tasty human flesh.

For those who are unfamiliar, Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giant monsters that eat humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

