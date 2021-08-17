Attack on Titan Goes Viral Over This Spot-On Workout

✖

Attack on Titan is one of the biggest anime series to ever do it, and some fans see the series as the greatest of all time. As the anime prepares for its final season's return, fans are doing whatever they can to prepare for its end. Of course, that means there are some fans who are taking the finale really seriously, and that is why one gym trainer is going viral over on TikTok.

And why might that be? Well, the whole thing comes down to a workout. If you head over to the app, coachtoloza is going viral for the best reason, and they have their Attack on Titan workout to thank.

As you can see above, the workout is pretty hilarious. The trainer, who posts various workouts for beginners, felt it was time to give Attack on Titan fanatics the perfect set. The high-intensity sequence features plenty of cardio, so it will get recruits ready to fight Titans in the wild.

The video begins with coachtoloza charging forward with a sprint set with each lasting 30 seconds. The top-speed run is accentuated with 3D Maneuvering Gear, so you can see why the workout is so effective. When you are facing a Titan in battle, you want to make sure you can get to safety at a moment's sprint.

As the workout continues, the set asks fans to do slash attacks similar to those often used by Levi. The swords in hand act as weights and counterbalances for this workout. So if you need some cardio and weight training, this will do the trick. And finally, the set ends with coachtoloza doing push-ups with a weight on his back to mimic a civilian trapped under rubble. If you are going to thrive in the Attack on Titan Universe, you need to be strong enough to escape the worst situations. And well, this workout will prepare you for all of that.

Over on TikTok, fans are loving this workout, and plenty of them want more. It takes skill to become a Survey Corps soldier as you need everything from agility to balance and strength. So if coachtoloza wants to start an anime-themed workout series, we're game for it!

What do you think of this Attack on Titan workout? Do you think you could cut it in the Survey Corps? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.