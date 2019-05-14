Attack on Titan Fans Are Scared That Hange is Dead

Attack on Titan season 3‘s latest episode, “Descent” saw the Survey Corps trying to hold out against the surprise attack by the Beast Titan and his Titan horde, within the Shiganshina District of Wall Maria. It was an intricate chess game, as the Scouts tried to protect their ranks and horses from attack by the Beast Titan, and Reiner Braun’s Armored Titan.

The Shiganshina battle had another big twist thrown in during this latest chapter: after the Scouts managed to use a powerful new weapon to take down the Armored Titan, Reiner’s partner in crime Bertolt Hoover finally appeared on the battlefield. Bertolt’s return wasn’t just a casual reunion, though: the traitor’s Colossus Titan explosive transformation was used as a surprise bomb against the Survey Corps attacking the Armored Titan. Even though Bertolt showed some compassion by giving the Scouts a chance to escape, the explosion of the Colossus Titan transformation still saw one Scout regiment get caught in the blast zone. Much to fans’ collective horror, Hange Zoe was one of the soldiers last seen in the fiery blast zone!

Naturally, the idea that fan-favorite Hange has just been killed off of Attack on Titan has the fandom shook. Scroll below for the social media reaction and hope that Hange will soon be seen alive and well!

It’s a Trap!

Hange seeing her squad rushing after Bertholdt transforming into the colossal titan 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8afntomKKv — Ichigo Kurosaki (@ichigonumber1) May 14, 2019

This really was an example of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.

Anybody Can Die

RIP Hange, this show really doesnt care about ANYBODY lol — Doug Funnie (@NikeFiend716) May 12, 2019

Attack on Titan really doesn’t give a damn about sacred cows. Anyone is expendable. Anyone. No matter how much fan heartbreak it causes.

Traumatic Verbiage

DONT TELL ME ABIUT HANGE OHMYGUCINGGOD — zarin | exams (@icaruszayns) May 12, 2019

This person is so distraught by the thought of Hange dying that she can’t even spell the words out. Or maybe that’s just Twitter?

Denial Stage

Hange really died on Attack on Titan? — Enoch (@th3mailler) May 14, 2019

Some fans refuse to believe it, and are pleading for answers from fans ‘in the know’ about the manga. Scroll all the way down for more on that…

We Are All Hange

Me after finishing last nights episode of Attack on Titan. #AoT #Hange pic.twitter.com/2E5EmFjEDu — The Cache (@FatDubskis) May 13, 2019

When of gif says more than words ever could…

Got Us F-ed Up

Hange just fkn died. I’m so mad. AOT got me fuuucckkkeedd up. pic.twitter.com/y5MVLTe0Yz — Hatake ⚯͛ (@j_netlove) May 14, 2019

Attack on Titan anime fans are not ready for this, bro!

RIP

In loving memory of Moblit Berner and squad Hange pic.twitter.com/xAHnIz6bnt — Raised under the beast’s sun🌙🌻 (@FlyBehemoth) May 12, 2019

Hange Squad was a real one. They will be missed dearly.

There is Hope!

i knew this episode was gonna end with the bert bomb,, anime-only fans think hange died, but they didn’t notice moblit moving closer to her as he yells her name,,, 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/VuvzbW99BP — takane @ snk spoilers (@kycsohma) May 13, 2019

POTENTIAL SPOILERS – Without dropping manga spoilers, this fan points out that the anime hints that Hange could have a savior. Moblit Berner seems to see the explosion coming first, and could make the move to save her!

You can currently find Attack on Titan streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

