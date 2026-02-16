Spy x Family Creator Confirms Major Delay After Season 3

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Spy x Family manga! The beloved action drama Spy x Family wrapped up its exciting Season 3 in December last year, as fans still await updates on a sequel. On the other hand, the manga has been in a crucial phase since last year, when the Term Break Arc revealed more about the supposed main antagonist, Donovan Desmond. While the anime is only scratching the surface of the mysteries, the manga has already revealed several plot twists since then. Donovan Desmond, the prime target of Operation Strix, continues to remain one of the most mysterious characters in the series.

Considering his importance in Ostania’s political world and his suspicious activities, WISE has deduced that he is a warmonger and a major threat to the fragile peace between Westalis and Ostania. Loid Forger is only halfway done with taking the first step toward entering Donovan’s social circle since Anya now has four Stella Stars. Amid the chaos, Loid and Yor go on a date in Chapter 128 and appear on live television, where Yuri also arrives to interfere. However, the broadcast takes an unexpected turn when a strange group threatens the public’s safety.

Spy x Family Delays Chapter 129 Without Any Prior Announcement

Image Courtesy of CloverWorks/WIT Studio

In his official X handle, Endo shared, “I’m sorry… The preview for the previous update still says ‘Next update scheduled for February 16,’ but there will be no update tomorrow. We deeply apologize to everyone who was looking forward to it… I would appreciate your understanding.”

Chapter 128 ended on a major cliffhanger after a strange group interrupted the broadcast and the leader took over the show to express their grievances. Whatever happens next, at the very least, we know that Yor, Loid, and Yuri will get entangled in the chaos.

The upcoming Chapter 129 was expected to be released on February 15th, 2026 (February 16th based on JST). Even the official platforms featured the wrong dates when, in fact, the chapter was delayed. The creator acknowledged the mistake and asked for fans’ understanding over the sudden delay. Since Spy x Family is a biweekly manga, the next chapter will be out on March 1st, 2026.

Spy x Family’s Anime Still Hasn’t Been Renewed For Season 4

Image Courtesy of Cloverworks/Wit Studio

It’s been several weeks since the latest season reached its conclusion, but the anime hasn’t confirmed a Season 4. Usually, for a series as popular as Spy x Family, a sequel season announcement would be made as soon as the latest season broadcasts its final episode. However, instead, the official X handle of the anime shared details on a special event that will be held on November 8th this year.

Titled Extra Mission II, the event will welcome the voice actors of the series, where they will talk about their behind-the-scenes experience. While there is a chance that the fourth season will be announced during the event, nothing has been set in stone yet. There’s no doubt the anime will get a Season 4 since it’s incredibly popular, but this delay can only mean fans will have to wait for much longer for the story’s continuation.

