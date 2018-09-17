‘Attack on Titan’ Drops Its Most Gory Titan Moment Yet

Attack on Titan latest episode somehow manage to build another level of epicness on top of what has already been an epic season 3 run, as Eren and the Scout Regiment launched a risky gamble to stop the Rod Reiss Titan from eradicating Orvud District. This is an anime that’s known for being a nightmare vision of humans vs. monsters, but season 3’s “Ruler of the Walls” managed to deliver on of the series’ most nightmarish moments yet!

Get an “inside look” at Rod Reiss’ titan, when the big slug finally stood tall to reveal its underbelly:

This is some nightmare fuel right here good god pic.twitter.com/7ldJWsgwuu — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) September 16, 2018



The Scout Regiment’s battle plan began with “softening up” the Rod Reiss titan with a heavy barrage of cannon fire, as the monster drew close to the wall. The bizarre design of this previously unseen titan form had the Reiss titan literally dragging its face and belly through the dirt, and thanks to the canons, by the time the titan stood up to attack, it was literally spilling its guts all over the wall of Orvud District. If that wasn’t enough nightmare fuel, the Reiss titan’s insides were molten hot, searing anything (or anyone) they spilled over on.

Needless to say, this scene now has Attack on Titan fans setting a new bar for just how messed up the anime can get. It’s saying something pretty significant that season 3 has been largely free of any titan scenes – but to borrow the current saying of our times: ‘Attack on Titan season 3 doesn’t always have titans, but when it does, they are f***ing nightmares.’

Ultimately, Eren powered up into titan form to deliver the decisive blow, tossing a bundle of explosive barrels straight down the throat of the Reiss titan. The resulting explosion sent pieces of the titan flying in every direction, and Historia Reiss stepped up to take hold of her legacy in a big way, by delivering the killing blow to her own father, stopping the threat to Orvud District once and for all.

Attack on Titan airs every Monday on TokyoTV, with simulcasts on Hulu, Crunchyroll and Anime Lab in North America. New episodes are typically available by Monday at 2 p.m. ET.