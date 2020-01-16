Attack on Titan Blends Levi with Star Wars in This Crossover Art

2019 was a massive year for geek culture, and no doubt two of the biggest things to drop during the year were new Star Wars additions The Mandalorian and The Rise of Skywalker, as well as season 3 of the Attack on Titan anime. If you’re a fan of both Star Wars and anime (and that’s a Ven Diagram that certainly seems to be growing), then you’re going to love this piece of fan artwork below. In this piece by anime fanartist Shira, the world of Attack on Titan collides with Star Wars, courtesy of Jedi Knights Levi and Eren Yeager!

Check out the Attack on Titan / Star Wars mashup art by Shira, below:

The great thing here is how Shira’s artwork depicts Levi as the Obi-Wan Kenobi to Eren’s Luke and/or Anakin Skywalker. The gallery is much more extensive than what you see in that Reddit post above. You can check out the gallery of Attack on Titan / Star Wars mashup art here. In it, you will see an entire visual ode to Levi and Eren in iconic moments of the Star Wars saga, including Obi-Wan training Luke with a helmet over the boy’s face; Eren’s Anakin goofing off alongside a somber Obi-Wan Levi; and an ode to Anakin and Obi-Wan in battle, with Levi wielding dual blue lightsabers in his signature fashion. All in all, it’s pretty cool!

As stated, geek culture has brought several formerly niche cultures like Star Wars and anime in the mainstream, and it’s always awesome to see these properties brought together in mashup art.

While Star Wars has gotten a divisive reception in our culture recently, Attack on Titan has been enjoying a meteoric rise. Season 3 of the anime is largely hailed as one of the best anime runs ever, while the manga has begun its highly-anticipated run towards the end of the series.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.