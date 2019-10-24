Save 45% on the Avatar and Legend of Korra Complete Series Blu-ray Collection

The iconic Nickelodeon series Avatar: The Last Airbender and the follow-up series The Legend of Korra got complete series Blu-ray sets in 2018 and 2016 respectively. Earlier this month, they were released as part of a single set that you can grab right here on Amazon for only $54.99 (45% off) with shipping slated for November 1st (note: you might be able to get Best Buy to price match with an earlier ship date). At the time of writing, that’s $10 cheaper than buying the Blu-rays individually. Not bad for a 17-disc set that clocks in at 2672 minutes.

For those who are unfamiliar, Avatar: The Last Airbender was originally created by Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko for Nickelodeon in 2005. The series is set in world people can manipulate the elements of Earth, Water, Fire, and Air, and they lived peacefully in different regions until one of the regions started a world war.

One master who can manipulate all four elements, dubbed the “Avatar,” had been able to prevent this war, but disappeared soon after. 100 years later, a new Avatar named Aang awakens and sets out on a journey to master all the elements in order to bring peace to the land once more. The Legend of Korra takes place takes place 70 years after the events of its predecessor, following the next Avatar, a young girl named Korra from the Southern Water Tribe.

