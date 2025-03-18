Avatar Legends: Realms Collide Dev Names Favorite Avatar & Legend of Korra Episodes (Exclusive)

When it comes to animated shows, nothing comes close to the powerhouse franchise of Avatar: The Last Airbender. With two shows under its belt, Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra, plus a third one in the works thanks to Avatar: Seven Havens, there’s a lot to enjoy. That includes a new game set in the Avatar universe for mobile devices and PCs called Avatar Legends: Realms Collide which brings the series into the strategy genre with all your favorite characters like Sokka, Zuko, Bolin, and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With series as beloved as these, everyone has favorite episodes from both Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra that stand out after all these years. Ahead of the release of Avatar Legends: Realms Collide, ComicBook got to hear from one of the developers on the AN Games team, game designer Minki Hong, to learn more about which episodes stuck with her.

One of the antagonists of Avatar: The Last Airbender, Azula.

When it comes to the original series which ran from 2005-2008, Minki went with a classic episode: Book 2, Episode 8: “The Chase.” The episode follows the Avatar gang avoiding both a mysterious machine and the reluctant tag team of Zuko and Azula and was the first time all six main characters (Aang, Sokka, Katara, Toph, Zuko, and Azula) were all together. In Minki’s case, it was the prominent role of Azula, whose fiery personality and ruthless nature was inspiration for original characters in the game, that took the spotlight.

“From a storytelling perspective, Azula’s character in Avatar: The Last Airbender is truly

remarkable,” Hong stated. “While she provides depth to Zuko’s narrative as his pursuer, she also presents an even greater threat to the protagonists. Azula’s ruthless attack on her uncle Iroh and her ability to escape peril make her seem like an unpredictable and dangerous threat. Her presence adds layers and complexity to the story, making it all the more engaging.”

Nickelodeon

Meanwhile, for The Legend of Korra, which ran from 2012-2014, Minki claims that her favorite episode of the series is Book 1, Episode 6: “And the Winner Is…”. The episode, which shows Amon’s attack at the pro-bending finals and the government’s refusal of the situation prior, despite Korra’s best efforts. For Minki, the episode encapsulates everything that made The Legend of Korra different than its lighthearted predecessor with mature themes and realistic stakes.

“The debate between the council, Tenzin, Tarrlok, and Lin Beifong in this episode shows a mature clash of beliefs and power, differing from the more childlike conflicts seen in ATLA

[Avatar: The Last Airbender],” stated Hong. “This deeper thematic exploration in The Legend of Korra gives it a unique charm that distinguishes it from ATLA. Additionally, the strong and independent female characters like Korra and Lin Beifong are a key part of what makes this episode stand out. Watching Korra and Lin overcome their misunderstandings and, as protectors of the city and the Avatar, stop the egalitarian antagonist, gives another layer of catharsis.”

Avatar Legends: Realms Collide is now available on mobile and PC devices. Do you have a favorite episode of Avatar: The Last Airbender and/or The Legend of Korra? Let us know in the comments below! For all things Avatar: The Last Airbender, animation, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.