When Is Avatar: Seven Havens Coming Out?

Avatar Studios excited fans with the announcement of Avatar: Seven Havens, the third main animated installment of The Last Airbender franchise. The new series takes place after The Legend of Korra series, starring the next reincarnation of the Avatar. Seven Havens is confirmed to have two seasons, or “books,” of 13 episodes each. The new series is helmed by series co-creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, and will be produced with 2D animation, just like the original Avatar and Korra. The new show is part of Avatar Studios and Nickelodeon’s plans to expand the franchise that’ll incorporate new animated projects, novels, and comic books. Avatar: Seven Havens announcement was part of the franchise’s 20th Anniversary celebration.

While a new show is undeniably exciting, the studio did not reveal when Seven Havens will launch or what platform. While the creators have unveiled the main premise of the series, no official concept art or a release window for the show was shown. Besides Seven Havens, an animated movie called Aang: The Last Airbender will be released on January 30th, 2026. The film will be the first production completed by Avatar Studios after being formed by Nickelodeon Animation.

Will Seven Havens Release at the Same Time as The Avatar Movie?

Nickelodeon Animation launched Avatar Studios in 2021 to expand the franchise. Aang: The Last Airbender was announced in conjecture with the new studios, with news on the film slowly unveiled to the public over the next few years. Lauren Montgomery will direct the film, which includes a new cast of voice actors in the roles plus Dave Bautista as the villain. The animated motion picture was pushed to its current 2026 release date.

Even though Seven Havens was only recently announced, Avatar Studios may want to release the series near the same period as the film for synergy. While animation takes a long time to complete, the five-year-long gap between the announcement of Aang: The Last Airbender and its inevitable release date may make more sense if the team was working on more than one project concurrently. Given the scope and ambition of Nickelodeon’s plans for the franchise, Avatar Studios may want to release multiple projects close to one another.

2026 will still be within the franchise’s 20th Anniversary as the original Avatar: The Last Airbender show ran from 2005 to 2008. Releasing Seven Havens near the film would also be a nice surprise for fans who’ve been waiting for a new animated project since the end of Korra in 2014.

Will Seven Havens Release Later Than Fans’ Hope?

It’s always nice for projects to release earlier than expected, but that may not be the case for Avatar: Seven Havens. Even though Avatar Studios gave the announcement plenty of importance, bringing back many of the major voice actors from past installments to present the reveal, only a few key facts and no new images were revealed during the event. The lack of official promos typically means the series is in very early pre-production with little to share with the public, signifying the series may not be as far along in development as fans are hoping for.

On the other hand, Avatar Studios may not want to overshare or overpromise fans with new information on Seven Havens. The studio could be playing things close to the chest to keep fans’ expectations in check. It is also possible Avatar: Seven Havens will have a short production period to reach a 2026 release window to synergize with the film. Nonetheless, fans can still be excited about plenty of non-animated Avatar projects as they wait for the film and Seven Havens, including the next season of the live-action Netflix series, new merchandise, and podcasts.