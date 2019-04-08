‘Avatar’ Live-Action Fan Film Shares Fiery Trailer

Avatar: The Last Airbender is still one of the most influential animated series even so long after its initial debut in 2005. With its well crafted world, fans have been wanting to see the series make another live-action attempt someday. While the series did get a live-action makeover that was panned by fans and critics, there’s still hope that those who truly love the series will nail it. That’s where RE:Anime comes in.

RE:Anime, an indie studio producing live-action anime projects, will be taking a chance on The Last Airbender series with Avatar: Agni Kai — a fan-film project exploring the fight between Zuko and Azula to decide who would be the next Fire Lord. You can check out the fiery new trailer in the video above.

Starring Yoshi Sudarso as Zuko (who you might recognize from his role as Koda the Blue Ranger in Power Rangers Dino Charge), Nikki Soohoo as Azula, and Yasmin Kassim as Katara, the new trailer teases some of the fight choreography and effects work that the film will bring. If it’s anything like their previous works, then fans of the series are in for a great experience.

Avatar: The Last Airbender will soon be releasing an official live-action series produced exclusively for Netflix. Though details of the cast, crew, and the official release date are currently being kept under wraps, original creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko serve as executive producers and showrunners with a scheduled production start sometime this year.

Avatar: The Last Airbender was originally created by Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko for Nickelodeon in 2005. The series is set in world people can manipulate the elements of Earth, Water, Fire, and Air, and they lived peacefully in different regions until one of the regions started a world war. One master who can manipulate all four elements, dubbed the “Avatar,” had been able to prevent this war, but disappeared soon after. 100 years later, a new Avatar named Aang awakens and sets out on a journey to master all the elements in order to bring peace to the land once more. The series became famous for its heavy anime influences and well-crafted narrative, and has spawned comics, video games, a sequel in The Legend of Korra, and even a live-action film directed by M. Night Shyamalan.

