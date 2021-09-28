Avatar: The Last Airbender Bursts to Life in This Gorgeous CG Fan-Film

With Avatar: The Last Airbender set to make a major comeback via Paramount Studios and Netflix, via the return of the animated world and the upcoming live-action adaptation respectively, but even with these upcoming returns, fans are still trying their hands at creating their own version of the world of bending.

The piece comes from Regan Tang (regantang13) over on Instagram. It is there the cinematic animator worked with CJ Tan (thisiscjtan) to bring out a new side of Aang. The pair used their free time to make a CG short for Avatar, and it is pretty much flawless.

As you can see above, the video begins with Aang training on his own while the night sky looms overhead. The boy is putting his Earthbending skills to the test here, and his ferocious movements are as graceful as they are powerful. As the clip continues, Aang manages to tap into the Avatar state, and the video ends with the boy leaping forward following his transformation.

“Here’s a personal animation I’ve been working on during my free time, after countless polishing I think is finally ready to be published,” Tang wrote online, and honestly? Yeah, we think it was time! This is a gorgeous piece of work that captures the incomparable choreography of the original Avatar show. And to make things better, this video acts as proof of concept for what’s actually coming to the franchise.

If you did not know, Avatar has been revived behind the scenes as its co-creators have launched Avatar Studios with Nickelodeon. The group is focused on expanding the IP with new series and movies. Not long ago, it was announced that the next Avatar movie will dabble with CG, and some fans were wary of the change. But after seeing this fan-made short, those worries should disappear. Oh, and it wouldn’t hurt if Tang and Tan got a job offer out of the ordeal!

